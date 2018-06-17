4,274 Shares in Apple (AAPL) Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 15,559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 4,408,441 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 784,734.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $188,966,000 after buying an additional 3,295,884 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,715,000 after buying an additional 1,457,017 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,641,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $561,233,000 after buying an additional 968,385 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,591,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $269,392,000 after buying an additional 581,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $188.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $958.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $194.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.89.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,506 shares of company stock valued at $48,367,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

