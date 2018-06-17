4,293 Shares in Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,293 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 535,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 3,830,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after acquiring an additional 384,951 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 387,892 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 131,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Argus restated a “focus list” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Microsoft from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $107.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft opened at $100.13 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $102.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.