$436.44 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post sales of $436.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.48 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock posted sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock.

Get Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock alerts:

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.84.

In other news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $35,002.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,386,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $78,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 117.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,553 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 1,233,338 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $23,443,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $27,454,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. 2,579,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,186. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the travel company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.