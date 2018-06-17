Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $405,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 684,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Gabelli lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $49,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,444,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

