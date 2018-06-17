$46.29 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $46.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Repligen posted sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $185.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.99 million to $186.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $208.06 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Repligen news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $4,874,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $169,807.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,607. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. 325,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.

