$46.29 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post sales of $46.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.60 million and the highest is $47.90 million. Repligen posted sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $185.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.99 million to $186.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $211.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $208.06 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Repligen traded up $0.44, hitting $45.22, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,363. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $46.81.

In related news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $4,874,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $85,606.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,531 shares of company stock worth $12,561,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,473,000 after buying an additional 81,858 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,103,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,989,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,985,000 after buying an additional 310,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after buying an additional 742,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 98,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.

