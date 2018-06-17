$48.50 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (OLED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post sales of $48.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the highest is $49.69 million. Universal Display posted sales of $102.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $292.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $300.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $432.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $479.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.36.

OLED stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $86.85 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $310,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,440,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,473,000 after purchasing an additional 459,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,576,000 after acquiring an additional 297,565 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 689,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,492,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.