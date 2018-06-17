$48.59 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (CHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report sales of $48.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.45 million to $48.73 million. City posted sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $195.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.59 million to $196.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $204.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $203.16 million to $205.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. City had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

CHCO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. 54,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,696. City has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $71,693.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $399,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,184.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in City by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

