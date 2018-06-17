Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,292 Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $221,881,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $101,978,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $88,764,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $65,366,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $112,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 30,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,951,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 620,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health Corp has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

