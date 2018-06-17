$5.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) will report earnings of $5.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.92. Sherwin-Williams posted earnings of $4.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will report full year earnings of $18.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $18.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $22.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sherwin-Williams.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams opened at $386.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $326.68 and a 12-month high of $435.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

