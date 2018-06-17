500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.25

News stories about 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 500.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.4600577902333 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WBAI opened at $15.18 on Friday. 500.com has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 209.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 500.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the People's Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues.

