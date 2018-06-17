Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact 51job (JOBS) Stock Price

Headlines about 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 51job earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5542958275833 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

51job traded up $1.31, hitting $107.10, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.08. 51job has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.34 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 18.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded 51job from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China.

