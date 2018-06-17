$53.01 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand Inc (SND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to report $53.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.88 million and the lowest is $50.70 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $29.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $226.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.07 million to $233.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $241.40 million to $297.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Smart Sand opened at $5.69 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $237.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman bought 7,600 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $50,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 184,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,516.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 15,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,779.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,600 shares of company stock worth $331,864. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Smart Sand by 1,278.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

