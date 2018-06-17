$53.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $53.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.76 million to $54.07 million. Materialise reported sales of $38.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $219.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.92 million to $221.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $252.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Materialise’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 738,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 250,608 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Materialise by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 825,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 183,648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 86,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the period. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise traded up $0.02, hitting $12.42, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,493. The company has a market cap of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of -310.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.61. Materialise has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.