5,681 Shares in Western Digital Corp (WDC) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 10,140.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Guggenheim set a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Western Digital opened at $80.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, Director Henry T. Denero sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $556,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,305.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,336,319.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

