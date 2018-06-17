$609.67 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will announce sales of $609.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.02 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations opened at $38.86 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Paul W. Whetsell purchased 5,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Potter purchased 25,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.