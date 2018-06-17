$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to post sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $620,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $2.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $6.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 165.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORMP shares. ValuEngine cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.21, hitting $7.00, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 37,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,419. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

