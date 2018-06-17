$644.55 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres Inc (CAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) will announce sales of $644.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.10 million and the highest is $648.00 million. Caleres reported sales of $631.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.61 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE CAL opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. Caleres has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,026.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,878. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 554,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 73.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 526.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

