Athanor Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,500 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising opened at $70.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $361.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.27 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $2,726,147.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.