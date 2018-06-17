66,093 Shares in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Purchased by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Medidata Solutions accounts for about 2.0% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Medidata Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDSO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,769,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after purchasing an additional 388,608 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth about $24,168,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,439,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,234,000 after purchasing an additional 252,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Medidata Solutions stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 677,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,825. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $728,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,011. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDSO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.