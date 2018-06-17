$665.80 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies (AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $665.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $672.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $663.53 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $608.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.78 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.91.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $593,316.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,879 shares of company stock worth $3,200,397. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 474,271 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,167,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $122,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,643,075 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,068,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 229,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,138. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

