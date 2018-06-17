$692.48 Million in Sales Expected for PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to report sales of $692.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $700.95 million. PC Connection posted sales of $749.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,720,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,928 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth $1,827,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth $757,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection traded down $0.43, hitting $31.26, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 79,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

