$72.28 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $72.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $52.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $339.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.04 million to $361.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $313.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $288.41 million to $343.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 101.06 and a current ratio of 101.06. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.59%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack bought 10,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan H. Fishman bought 17,500 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 100,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,167.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,970. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

