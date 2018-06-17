Global Financial Private Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock

Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 977,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 174,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF opened at $29.84 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

