$743.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $743.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $764.00 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $641.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

First Republic Bank traded up $1.12, reaching $103.38, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $105.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,361,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 15,027.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,774 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

