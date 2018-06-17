CQS Cayman LP Purchases Shares of 7,500 Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX)

CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 31,700.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts traded down $0.49, reaching $81.75, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,887,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. Express Scripts’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Express Scripts from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.46.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

