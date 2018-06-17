$771.92 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $771.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.67 million. Trimble reported sales of $661.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $742.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $15,651,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,444 shares of company stock worth $18,263,235 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Trimble by 3,428.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,852.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble traded up $1.35, reaching $34.41, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trimble has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.44.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

