78,536 Shares in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 (CFA) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 (NASDAQ:CFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000.

VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $52.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This is a boost from VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

