$87.22 Million in Sales Expected for Imperva (IMPV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) will announce $87.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Imperva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $88.00 million. Imperva reported sales of $74.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Imperva will report full-year sales of $371.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $374.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $425.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $431.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imperva.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMPV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Imperva in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Imperva traded up $0.55, reaching $49.40, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 133,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,587. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.43 and a beta of 1.69. Imperva has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 276.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Imperva by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Imperva during the first quarter worth $205,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperva during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Imperva during the first quarter worth $244,000.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

