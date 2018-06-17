87,302 Shares in Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,814,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,018,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $40.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial opened at $45.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

