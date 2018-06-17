$88.21 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $88.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the lowest is $87.24 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $92.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $355.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.01 million to $357.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $361.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $365.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust traded up $0.17, hitting $16.55, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $240,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.3 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

