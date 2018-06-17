8×8, Inc. (EGHT) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of 8X8 opened at $20.05 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 37.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $19,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $3,691,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $140,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

