$9.97 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $9.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $10.32 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $3.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $39.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $42.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $64.91 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 188.96% and a negative net margin of 1,383.47%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $244,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,180 shares of company stock worth $823,711. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma traded down $0.55, hitting $23.74, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,424. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.80.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

