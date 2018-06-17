$908.32 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Ltd (ST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Ltd (NYSE:ST) will post $908.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $918.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $902.70 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $839.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $262,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of Sensata Technologies traded down $0.38, hitting $52.00, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,429. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

