$96.91 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will post $96.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $99.66 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $397.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.95 million to $399.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $489.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $461.53 million to $519.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Apartment Communities.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.96 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 33.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 17,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities opened at $14.62 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.