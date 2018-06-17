Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 890.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 350,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 177,162 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $883,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Renewable Energy Group opened at $17.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $639.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

In related news, CFO Chad Stone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,283.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $115,013.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,248.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

