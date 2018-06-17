A.G. Barr plc (BAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 645.83 ($8.60).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 758 ($10.09) to GBX 775 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 550 ($7.32) to GBX 575 ($7.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.G. Barr to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 630 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.59) in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other A.G. Barr news, insider Roger Alexander White sold 21,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.24), for a total value of £148,384.14 ($197,555.77). Also, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 688 ($9.16), for a total value of £27,520 ($36,639.60). Insiders acquired 4,360 shares of company stock worth $3,046,065 over the last three months.

BAG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 672 ($8.95). 120,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,873. A.G. Barr has a 12-month low of GBX 540 ($7.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 685 ($9.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a GBX 11.84 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from A.G. Barr’s previous dividend of $3.71. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. It offers flavored drinks, fruit purées, cocktail mixers and syrups, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, still and juice drinks, ice creams, fruit drinks, iced tea, and water.

