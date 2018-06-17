AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13.

AAON opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. AAON has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). AAON had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $99.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AAON will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $129,604.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,439,023.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman H. Asbjornson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,130,225 shares in the company, valued at $270,893,775.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on AAON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.