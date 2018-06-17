Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,543 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of AAR worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AAR by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of AAR by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.20.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO David P. Storch sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,120,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,610.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,372,741.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,500 shares of company stock worth $4,755,155 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

