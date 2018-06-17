Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Stake Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Aaron’s worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 105,214 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth $923,000.

In other Aaron’s news, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,811.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,673,785. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of Aaron’s opened at $43.86 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.06. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $954.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.74 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

