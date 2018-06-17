ABB Group (ABBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Group (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 25.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 21.03 price objective on shares of ABB Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

Get ABB Group alerts:

ABB Group opened at CHF 23.09 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ABB Group has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB Group

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.