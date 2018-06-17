Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $63.27 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

