FIL Ltd Sells 388,086 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 388,086 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FIL Ltd owned about 0.54% of Abbott Laboratories worth $569,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 218.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,211,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $72,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $612,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.35.

Shares of ABT opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.