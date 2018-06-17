Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Raised by Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 755.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.4% of Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

In related news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $125,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $50,396.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

