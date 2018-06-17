KBC Group NV Sells 416,614 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 416,614 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.35.

In other news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $50,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. 11,859,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.