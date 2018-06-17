Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after buying an additional 1,795,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,274,000 after purchasing an additional 794,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 446,071 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $439,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,990,000 after purchasing an additional 211,233 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,859,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $50,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.35.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

