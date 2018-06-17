Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69,544 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.37% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.15 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.99.

NYSE ANF opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

