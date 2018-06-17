Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) versus Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Head to Head Survey

Ability (NASDAQ: ABIL) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ability alerts:

1.1% of Ability shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ability and Napco Security Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $2.97 million 2.05 -$9.11 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $87.37 million 2.64 $5.59 million N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Risk & Volatility

Ability has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ability and Napco Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Ability.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability -305.67% -319.26% -40.22% Napco Security Technologies 7.96% 12.30% 10.20%

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Ability on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.