ABIOMED (ABMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $445.45

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $445.45 and last traded at $444.78, with a volume of 26042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $440.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $6,091,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $22,368,504.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.50, for a total transaction of $7,519,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,030,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

