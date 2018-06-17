Abjcoin (ABJ) Market Capitalization Tops $65,306.00

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Abjcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abjcoin has traded 55% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abjcoin has a market capitalization of $65,306.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abjcoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001494 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002206 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,283.40 or 3.71875000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008268 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003255 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Abjcoin Profile

Abjcoin (CRYPTO:ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,265,207 coins and its circulating supply is 8,265,187 coins. Abjcoin’s official website is www.abjcoin.org. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abjcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abjcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.